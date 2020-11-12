Capitalize on cruising “wave season,” phased re-open process for future disembarkation

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cruise liners are cleared for disembarkation, but the ships won’t be sailing out too fast as the industry works to prove it can contain the global COVID-19 virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted it’s No Sail Order for North American cruising, replacing it with a Conditional Sailing Order in late October.

Jennifer Walker, a Washington travel agent said Thursday, “traditionally, January/February are considered “Wave Season,” when the cruise lines offer better discounts to fill any remaining cabins for the year. As the cruise lines resume service, we expect to see only a handful of ships come back into service with limited capacity of guests onboard. We also expect that the initial cruise itineraries will be 3-7 day cruises with stops at the cruise lines’ private islands in/near the Bahamas since those private islands won’t have the restrictions visiting a foreign port may require. Expect to see more ships than ever sailing Alaska for summer 2021—a great option for families seeking wide open spaces! Some cruise lines are offering Kids Sail Free promotions for summer 2021 season, which we don’t ordinarily see, making cruising a nice option to consider for 2021 families.”

Preventive Measures for Persons on Board the Ship

Persons without symptoms should do the following to protect themselves and others:

Avoid sharing personal items with other persons, such as blankets, laptops, tablets and other hand-held devices, and video games.

Wear a facemask or cloth face covering when outside individual cabins.

Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet (2 meters) from others when working or moving through the ship. Note: If a 6-foot (2-meter) distance cannot be maintained in narrow corridors, then allow persons to pass completely before entering.

Avoid physical contact with other people, including shaking hands, giving hugs, and cheek kissing.

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use hand sanitizer (containing greater than 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol) if soap and water are not available.

