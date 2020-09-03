‘Celebrate heart heroes,’ Doctors speak to Heart of Illinois Congenital Heart Defect Parade this Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One in 100 babies are diagnosed with a Congenital Heart Defect, which requires specialized care. Commitment to this year’s inaugural Heart of Illinois Congenital Heart Defect walk/parade will raise critical funds to save lives at the Congenital Heart Center at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

The Heart of Illinois CHD Walk is an outdoor walking event and a vital part of the T.O.U.C.H. (The Organization for Understanding Congenital Hearts) organization’s effort to celebrate the heart heroes in our community and to raise awareness and funds to empower their families as well as the children and adults living with congenital heart defects.

T.O.U.C.H. is a 501c3 charity that provides support and services for children and adults with heart defects as well as their parents and family members. T.O.U.C.H. is an affiliate member of The Congenital Heart Information Network and provides a newsletter three times a year, a Parent’s Survival Kit information packet prior to surgery, an annual CHD symposium, an annual fall picnic for CHD families, and awards the Stella Wilson Memorial Scholarship.

The Heart of Illinois CHD Walk is a great way to rally your co-workers, friends, family, and community groups together to unite in a mission for a life-saving cause.

Participation will contribute to help fund vital research through the Adult Congenital Heart Association as it successfully works to sustain those afflicted with CHD to live longer lives.

The Heart of Illinois CHD WALK was planned for May 31, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is postponed to September 6.

The fundraiser’s goal is $60,000. As of Thursday, September 3 at 4:30 p.m., it’s raised $53,282.75. CLICK HERE to donate.

