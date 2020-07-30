Cell Phone Etiquette

Central Illinois Newsday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Cellular store manager Carrie Guilliams offers guidelines for good cell phone etiquette. Get more information, a new phone, or the latest accessories at the U.S. Cellular location on University Street in Peoria or call 309-682-7101.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News