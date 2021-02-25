Center for Prevention of Abuse opens registration for virtual Survivors 5K/Walk, Light 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) is hosting two upcoming events this spring.

In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, CFPA’s first upcoming event is the 4th Annual I Run with Survivors VIRTUAL 5K run and 1-Mile Walk. The event takes place on Saturday, April 10. The center encourages racers to post a photo in their race shirt, tag CFPA, and use #iRunwithSurvivorsAtHome to show how you support and believe survivors.

“It’s an important event, but we want to keep everybody safe. So it’s very special. It’s virtual this year giving everybody the opportunity to participate from wherever they are. Doesn’t matter what state, what location … we’re really hopeful that we’re going to have a lot of people excited to support Sexual Assault Awareness Month [and] for the services we provide sexual assault survivors.” carol merna, ceo | the center for prevention of abuse

All participants will receive a t-shirt and CFPA swag. The center has a $5,000 fundraising goal. As of Thursday afternoon, it’s raised more than $1,075. If you’d rather donate instead of participate, you can donate here.

Registration is open until the day of the event.

WMBD viewers can use the discount code: WMBD10 for $10 off the registration fee.

Register for the 5K/walk here.

The next CFPA event is set for May: Light 2021.

“We want to continue to educate people,” said Merna. “We’re going to bring together experts, and industry leaders, all to share best practices, campaigns, and technology, prevention efforts, survivor care strategies…all to work towards eradicating this horrible human rights violation that is human trafficking. It is the second greatest crime in the world. It surpassed the illegal sale of firearms, and no community is immune, but what is great about central Illinois is that we’re doing something about it at the Center for Prevention of Abuse.”

Registration for “Light 2021: A Virtual Conference on Human Trafficking,” is open now. It’s a virtual conference from May 12-13, 2021. It was rescheduled after the pandemic postponed the original event last year.

Free Community Night

To register for “Human Trafficking 101,” the free virtual community night on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 and for more information about the event, click here.

Two-Day Conference

To register for the two-day virtual conference on May 12 and 13, 2021 at the Early Bird rate of $149, click here. Light 2021 is hosted through Whova, all participants will receive an email with details about how to sign up for sessions, create a profile, and network with other attendees!

*Please note, there is no one-day option for this event. All participants will receive a link to the recorded conference, available for a limited time after May 13, 2021.

*If you are registering multiple people, they must be registered individually so the conference committee may obtain accurate CEU and contact information.

For questions or concerns, please reach out to Camille at cyameen@centerforpreventionofabuse.org.

CRISIS HOTLINE: 1-800-559-SAFE (7233)