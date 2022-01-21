Chef Mark celebrates NFL playoff season with pulled chicken slider recipe

NFL Playoff Pulled Chicken Sliders

We celebrate the 2022 NFL Playoff season with a tasty sandwich, by Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients

8 each Toasted, slider buns.

8 each Boneless, skinless chicken thighs

As Needed Spicy brown sugar rub, recipe follows

½ cup Cider vinegar

1 ½ cups Water

As Desired Favorite barbecue sauce, optional

Chef Mark’s Spicy Brown Sugar Rub

¾ cup Brown sugar

3 tablespoons Chili powder

1 tablespoon Good quality smoked paprika

2 tablespoons Sea salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Dried Oregano

1 tablespoon Cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon Dried Thyme

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 tablespoon Onion powder

1 teaspoon White pepper

Mix all ingredients and store in an air-tight container.

Chicken Thigh Preparation and Procedure

Rinse the chicken thighs and completely pat dry. Mix 4 tablespoons of the rub with 1 ½ cups of water and ½ cup of cider vinegar and ½ cup barbecue sauce, set aside. Place the chicken thighs in a lightly greased roasting pan and rub with spicy brown sugar rub. Place it in the refrigerator and allow it to rest for 10 minutes. Remove from the refrigerator and pour the water, spice, vinegar, and barbecue mixture over them.

Cover with foil to seal and place in a preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 – 45 minutes reaching an internal temperature of at least 185 degrees F. The chicken should pull apart easily with a fork. Remove from oven and leave covered and allow it to rest for 10 minutes. Remove the foil and pull the meat apart making sure to mix in all of the pan drippings and spices. Feel free to drain away excess pan liquid and add more barbecue sauce if you wish, but it is not necessary.

Toast the buns and pile the chicken onto the bottom of the bun. On top, crown with your favorite toppings like Cheddar cheese sauce or crunchy slaw! Whew!! Open wide and tear it up!!