Chef Mark chills out hot days by serving Strawberry Soup with Mango and Pistachios

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This soup works great as a light luncheon beginning or a sweet dinner dessert, and is quick, colorful, and delicious! Makes about a quart.

Chilled Strawberry Soup with Mango and Pistachios

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients:

1 pound Fresh strawberries, gently washed and tops removed

½ cup Fresh blueberries, gently washed

½ cup Mango, finely chopped

As desired Fresh Mint, for garnish

3 tablespoons Shelled pistachios, chopped

1/4 cup or as desired White sugar. You can substitute honey or Agave and use it to taste

1 cup Vanilla or strawberry yogurt. (your preference)

1 tablespoon lime juice, fresh-squeezed. Use more if desired

Method:

Depending on the time of year, some fruits will be sweeter than others, so be sure to taste the fruit before working with it to ensure quality and ripeness. You may use the yogurt of your choice to enhance the flavor or mix two together like vanilla with strawberry.

Place the cleaned the strawberries into a food processor with yogurt. Puree completely and add the lime juice and sugar to the desired sweetness.

The key to attaining the best natural flavor is to make sure the soups are chilled entirely. Chill pureed soups at least one to two hours or more before service.

Presentation:

Pour or ladle your soup into chilled soup bowls. Gently garnish the top with the chopped mango and pistachios in the center and then gently place the blueberries around the perimeter of the soup in the bowl. Garnish with a swirl of yogurt and a sprig of fresh mint and enjoy!

You can also add your favorite white wine or champagne to this soup for a delicate evening dinner starter.