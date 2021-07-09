Chef Mark cooks BBQ Italian sausage and brat kebabs with sweet peppers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Chef Mark brings a bit of spice to the show with BBQ Italian sausage and brat kebabs with sweet peppers to celebrate World Kebab Day.

BBQ Italian Sausage and Brat Kebabs with Sweet Peppers

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE OF Lutheran Hillside Village

Ingredients:

2 each Italian sausage, mild, sweet or hot

2 each Favorite Bratwurst

4 each Metal or Bamboo skewers (soak the bamboo ones for 30 minutes before use)

1 each Sweet Yellow Pepper

1 each Sweet green Pepper

1 each Sweet red Pepper

1 each Sweet orange Pepper

1 each Red onion

2 tablespoons Olive oil

As desired, Favorite barbecue sauce

1 Tablespoon Summer seasoning

Preparation and Procedure

If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes so they will not splinter. Next cut the bratwurst and sausage into 2-inch sections. You will yield about 3 sections per piece. Then clean and cut the peppers and red onion into 2-inch squares. in a mixing bowl and add the oil and seasoning and mix. Next, gently add the meat and vegetables and very carefully mix a few times with hands to coat.

Next, take a skewer and start assembling in the following order. Yellow pepper, red pepper, red onion, Italian sausage, green pepper, orange pepper, bratwurst, yellow pepper, red pepper, red onion, Italian sausage, green pepper, orange pepper bratwurst. Repeat this order to complete each kebab.

Make sure to prep your grill by rubbing the grates with oil and heat to medium-high heat.

Cook the kebabs approximately 3-4 minutes on each side, turning as needed until they are nicely browned and the meat reaches an internal temperature of 165 degree F. If desired, during the last 2 minutes of cooking, baste with your favorite barbecue sauce. Serve with your favorite sides.

Summer Seasoning Mix:

1 tablespoon Chili powder

1 tablespoon Good quality smoked paprika

1.5 tablespoons Sea salt (if using table salt, adjust to 1 tablespoon)

1 tablespoon Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Dried Oregano

1 tablespoon Dried Thyme

1 tablespoon Granulated garlic

1 tablespoon Onion powder

1 teaspoon White pepper

Mix all ingredients and store them in an air-tight container.