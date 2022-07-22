Homemade Carnival Corndogs

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Ingredients

1-quart oil for deep frying 1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1/4 cup White sugar

1 teaspoon Baking powder

1 teaspoon Sea salt

1 teaspoon Honey

1 each Egg

1-1/4 cups Buttermilk 1/4 teaspoon Baking soda

12 each Quality hot dogs like Nathans brand

As Needed Corn starch, (for light dusting the dogs)

As desired Catsup

As desired Mustard

1 each Tall container for dipping the hot dogs

2 each Pastry brushes (optional) for brushing on the catsup and mustard

12 each Wooden skewers

Method and Presentation

1. Heat oil in a deep fryer or deep skillet to 375 degrees F. If not using a deep fryer make sure to use a thermometer to check the oil temperature as you do not want it to get too hot. If it gets too hot, it will burn the batter and the dog will remain cold

2. In a large bowl, stir together the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Make a well in the center, and pour in the egg, honey, buttermilk, and baking soda. Mix until everything is smooth and well blended.

3. Remove the hot dogs from the package and lay them on paper towels and allow them to air dry for 10 minutes. Pat the hot dogs to make sure they are dry and dust them lightly with the corn starch and shake off the excess. This will help the batter stick. Insert wooden sticks ¾ way into the dogs.

4. Place the batter into a tall container such as a large glass as it makes it much easier to dip them in the batter.

5. Dip the hot dogs in the batter one at a time, shaking off the excess and immediately into the oil. Deep fry a few at a time in the hot oil until they are as brown as you like them. Drain on paper towels and wrap the stick end with a napkin. Ready to eat!!

Place the catsup and mustard into a bowl and use pastry brushes to “paint on” the corndogs. This is how it was always done back in the day and is the only way to make it just a little more fun! Serve with fresh-cut watermelon and root beer floats!