Chef Mark creates classic crab rangoon

Classic Crabmeat Rangoon

Prepared by Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village

Ingredients

8 ounces Cream cheese, softened

8 ounces fresh crab meat or canned crab meat, drained and flaked

2 teaspoons Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon light soy sauce

2 each Green onion, finely sliced

1 each Garlic clove, peeled and finely minced

1 package Won ton wrappers

1 each Small bowl water

As needed Oil for deep-frying

As desired Sea salt and black pepper

Method

In a mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese and crab meat. Mix in the Worcestershire, soy sauce, green onion, and garlic. Season with sea salt and pepper if desired. On a flat surface, layout a won ton wrapper in front of you so that it forms a diamond shape, (not a square). Add 1 teaspoon of filling to the middle of the wrapper. Next, wet the edges of the won ton wrapper and fold it over to form a triangle. Gently press around the mixture to remove any air in the wrapper and press the edges together to seal the wonton wrapper. Keep the wrappers and the completed Crab Rangoon covered with a damp paper towel to keep them from drying out while preparing the remainder. Heat a wok or deep skillet and add oil for deep-frying. When oil is ready (the temperature should be between 360 – 375 degrees), carefully slide in the Crab Rangoon, taking care not to overcrowd the wok. Deep-fry until they are golden brown, about 3 minutes, turning as needed. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain. Serve hot with your favorite Asian sauces.

Presentation

Present the Rangoon garnished with chopped green onion. You can arrange an assortment of sauces to accompany or just spill some onto the serving plates.