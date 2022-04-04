The Super Sourdough Grilled Cheese

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

The recipe makes 8 sandwiches.

Ingredients:

16 slices of Sourdough bread, (or use your favorite bread)

¾ pound Butter softened

2 tablespoons minced garlic

½ teaspoon Salt and pepper

1 ½ cups Panko breadcrumbs

1 ½ cups Parmesan cheese, fresh grated

¾ cup Mayonnaise

8 slices Sharp Cheddar cheese

8 slices of Smoked Gouda

8 Slices of American cheese

8 slices Havarti cheese

8 slices of Vermont White Cheddar cheese

As needed Waxed paper

Procedure:

1. Lay the cheese out at room temperature for a few minutes to take the chill off them.

2. Mix the Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs in a small bowl with the salt and pepper and spread the mixture evenly onto the wax paper.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together the garlic and the mayonnaise. Set aside.

4. Spread the butter on one side of each bread slice. Press the buttered sides of the bread into the breadcrumb and cheese mixture applying light pressure to coat the bread. Spread the unbuttered sides of the bread with one tablespoon of the garlic-mayonnaise mixture.

5. To assemble the sandwiches, place bread on a work surface, crumb-sided down. Layer with one side with a slice each of American Cheese, Vermont Cheddar, Gouda, Havarti, and sharp Cheddar. Top with another slice of bread, crumb-sided up. Repeat the process to make the remaining sandwiches.

6. Pre-heat the oven to 375F. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and lightly coat with melted butter or margarine. Cook each sandwich in the skillet for approximately 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden in color. Transfer to a lightly greased baking sheet and place in the preheated oven for 3 – 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the bread is golden brown. Serve with your favorite soup!

*If using large bread use two slices instead of one of each cheese. You can use your favorite cheeses in place of what is listed.