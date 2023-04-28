Springtime in America Fried Ice Cream Banana Split

By A.C.F. Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Ingredients

2 each Ripe Bananas, peeled and split in halves

½ cup Peanuts, chopped

2 each Medium size scoops of Vanilla bean ice cream, (about 4 ounces)

2 each Medium size scoops of Strawberry ice cream, (about 4 ounces)

2 each Medium size scoops of Chocolate ice cream, (about 4 ounces)

4 cups Corn flakes or frosted flakes finely crushed

2 cups Vanilla cake mix

4 each Shell eggs

¼ cup Pineapple topping

¼ cup Chocolate topping

¼ cup Strawberry topping

As desired Cool Whip or fresh whipped topping

As needed Vegetable oil for frying

4 Sprigs of Fresh mint, for garnish, (optional)

Method

The fun part of this is to choose your serving dishes. Make them colorful! Place them in the freezer to chill them prior to service. Next, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop out balls of ice cream and place them on the parchment-lined baking sheet far enough apart that the cold air can get all the way around them. If they are too close, they will not get hard enough. Freeze for a minimum of two hours, or until the ice cream is very hard. While they are freezing, in a shallow bowl, combine the crushed cornflakes and cake mix and combine completely. Roll the balls of ice cream in the coating, packing them together into a smooth ball. Return the coated ice cream to the baking sheet and freeze for at least 30 more minutes.

Meanwhile, in a shallow bowl, whisk the eggs. Remove the ice cream from the freezer and roll each one in the egg mixture to coat, then immediately roll in the cornflakes mixture again, ensuring there is a thick, even coating on each ice cream ball. Return them all to the baking sheet and freeze until hard.

Heat the oil to a depth of about 4 inches in a large heavy-bottomed pot to 400 degrees F. When the oil is ready, carefully drop the ice cream balls into the hot oil and fry for only about 15-30 seconds, until golden brown. Remove to a paper towel-lined pan to drain for a few seconds and immediately place in the center of your decorated bowls down the center. Place banana halves on each side and top all three scoops with alternate toppings and then whipped topping. Sprinkle the whipped topping with the nuts and place a cherry on each one and enjoy!