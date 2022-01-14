Chef Mark creates grilled ham, brie, bacon, and apple sandwich

Grilled Ham, Brie, Bacon and Apple Sandwich with Roasted Garlic Jam

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Serves 2

Ingredients:

4 each Slices of thick-sliced Artisan bread of your choice

8 ounces Roast uncured ham, sliced thin

8 ounces Roasted garlic and onion jam, (or your favorite preserves)

6-8 ounces Creamy Brie cheese, rind removed

1 each Fresh small ripe sweet apple, peeled and sliced thin

6 each Strips of smoked bacon

¼ cup Margarine or butter softened

Procedure and Presentation:

Begin by cooking the bacon, drain the grease on a paper towel and set aside. Heat a large-sized sauté skillet over medium-high heat. Butter one side of each slice of bread and generously spread the other side with the jam.

Next, assemble the sandwich. With one slice of butter side down, layer with the brie cheese, ham, bacon, and apple, and then top with another side of the bread with the buttered side facing up.

Grill the sandwich until the bread is toasted golden and the cheese is melted, approximately 3 -4 minutes per side.

Feel free to flip the sandwich frequently so it does not burn. If desired, the sandwich can be lightly browned in the skillet and then finished in a preheated oven at 325 degrees until heated through and cheese is melted.