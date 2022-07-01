Independence Day Baked Beans

We salute the USA with my favorite Baked Beans recipe!

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Vegetable oil

¾ cup Sweet onion, chopped – I like Vidalia onions

¾ cup Red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

¾ cup Yellow bell pepper, chopped

¾ cup Green bell pepper, chopped

¾ cup Orange bell pepper, chopped

2 each Garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons Serrano pepper, minced, (optional)

1 pound Pork sausage, hot (can use mild if preferred)

1 pound Bacon, chopped

1-(15oz.) Black beans, drained

2-(22oz.) Bush’s brand Southern BBQ seasoned beans

1-(22oz.) Bush’s brand Smokehouse seasoned beans

1 cup Barbecue sauce, use your favorite!

1 ½ tablespoons Smoked garlic seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Add the bacon and sauté until lightly browned. Next, add the sausage and continue cooking until it begins to brown. Next add the bell peppers, onion, and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until the sausage is browned, and the vegetables are tender about 5-8 minutes. Add all the beans, barbecue sauce, and smoked garlic seasoning. Allow to come to a nice simmer and cook an additional 5 minutes stirring frequently enough so they do not stick to the pan. Add the serrano peppers and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a baking dish and bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and enjoy

SERVES 8-10