Strip Steak Sandwiches with Gorgonzola, Chive, and Garlic Mayonnaise

By A.C.F. Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Ingredients

2 each Six-ounce strip steaks, fat trimmed and lightly pounded

As desired Kosher salt

As desired Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Olive oil

4 tablespoons Butter

4 sprigs of Fresh thyme

1 teaspoon Fresh chives, chopped

1 cup Mayonnaise

1/2 cup Gorgonzola cheese crumbles

2 tablespoons Fresh garlic, minced

4 slices Red onion

2 teaspoons French hoagie rolls (or your favorite)

Blue Cheese Mayonnaise

In a small, chilled mixing bowl, combine the mayonnaise, Blue cheese, chopped chives, and minced garlic and season to taste with Kosher salt and pepper. Refrigerate for 20 minutes before serving.

Steak Sandwich Method and Presentation

Trim the steaks to remove the fat. Place between two pieces of saran wrap and gently pound them with a meat mallet until slightly flattened. Season both sides with a generous amount of kosher salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the olive oil and butter and heat until it shimmers. Carefully position the meat in the skillet allowing enough room for the heat to get around all sides. Add the garlic cloves and thyme sprigs and cook the medallions for approximately 3 minutes on each side or until the desired doneness is achieved. During the cooking process, spoon the butter over the steaks as they cook to fully season them. Remove the steaks from the skillet and keep them covered and warm.

Presentation

If desired, toast the French rolls.

Assemble the sandwiches by placing a generous amount of red onion rings on the bottom of the bun and top with the strip steak. Lovingly spread a generous amount of the Gorgonzola and garlic mayonnaise on the top roll and place it on the top of the sandwich and enjoy! Serve with your favorite sides.