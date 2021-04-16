Chef Mark grills chicken and mango kebobs with andouille sausage and spicy ginger sauce

Grilled Chicken and Mango Kebobs with Andouille Sausage and Spicy Ginger Sauce

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients for Cooking the Kebob:

  • 12 each boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 4 each fresh mangos, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 2 each red onion, peeled and quartered
  • 1.5 pounds andouille sausage cut into ½ inch slices
  • 6 each metal or bamboo skewers (soak the bamboo ones for 30 minutes before use)
  • 2 cups spicy ginger sauce, (recipe follows)

Ingredients for the Sauce:

  • ½ cup rice vinegar
  • 4 tablespoons fresh ginger root, grated or pureed
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 3 tablespoons Thai style chili sauce, store-bought
  • 2 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon fresh garlic, minced
  • 1 each juice of a fresh medium-sized lemon
  • 1 teaspoon serrano pepper, finely diced, (optional)
  • *Place all the ingredients in medium bowl and mix thoroughly

Chicken/Sausage Method:

Make certain the chicken is thawed and patted dry. Begin by skewering the red onion, sausage, chicken thigh chunks, and mango chunks. Repeat the order until there are 4 chicken, 4 sausages, 4 onions, and 4 mango chunks on each skewer.

Preheat the grill and cook the kebobs for approximately 3-4 minutes on each side generously basting with the ginger sauce until the chicken is fully cooked reaching an internal temperature of 165 F. and lightly browned. Let rest 2 minutes and then serve and enjoy!

