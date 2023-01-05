Sausage Crusted Filet Mignon with Port Wine Sauce

In honor of my dear friend Chef William Barnett as presented by Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

This was Chef William’s favorite recipe!

Ingredients

1.5 pounds Beef tenderloin cut into six 4-ounce medallions

As needed Extra virgin olive oil for cooking steaks

2 ounces Butter

3 ounces Olive oil

As desired Freshly ground black pepper and Kosher salt

Sausage Crust Ingredients

1 pound Mild pork sausage, ground, (can use Italian blend if you wish)

1 cup Parmesan Cheese, grated

1 ¼ cup Italian breadcrumbs

½ cup Low-fat mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Rosemary, minced

As desired Freshly ground black pepper and Kosher salt

1 tablespoon Horseradish

1 teaspoon Garlic, chopped

1 each Whole fresh egg

1 tablespoon Sugar

Sauce Ingredients

½ cup Good quality port wine

1 tablespoon Shallots, finely minced

½ cup beef stock

½ pound Whole butter cut into 1-inch cubes

As desired Freshly ground black pepper and Kosher salt

Methods

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Prepare the Sausage Crust

In a medium size pot over medium-high heat, brown off the sausage and drain the fat. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Transfer to a mixing bowl and combine the remaining ingredients completely. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Make sure to incorporate the ingredients well. The mixture will become very firm and pliable. Form into approximately 2-ounce patties. Set aside. The mixture can be refrigerated for up to 24 hours if prepared ahead.

Prepare the Filet

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the extra virgin olive oil and 2 ounces of butter to lightly coat the bottom of the skillet. Gently season the beef tenderloin medallions on both sides with freshly ground pepper and salt. Carefully position the meat in the skillet allowing enough room for the heat to get around all sides. Cook the medallions for approximately 2 minutes on each side or until nicely seared. Remove the medallions from the skillet and top with the sausage patties. Place the filets on a baking sheet and place them in the preheated oven. Cook to the desired doneness.

Prepare the Sauce

In the same skillet you cooked the beef in, over medium-high heat, carefully add 2 more ounces of butter and the shallots. Saute until soft. Immediately add the port wine. Remove the pan from the heat, tilt the pan away from you and ignite the port with a long match or long lighter, then return to the heat. When the flame has burned out, add the broth and allow it to cook over high heat until reduced and thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon. Next, pull the pan off the heat and gently add the butter a cube at a time, and allow it to slowly swirl and melt into the reduction. Adjust seasoning with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper and serve immediately.

Presentation

Remove the filets from the oven and transfer them to onto heated dinner plates. Gently spoon the port reduction over the filets equally and garnish with a sprinkle of minced parsley or fresh herbs. Serve with your favorite sides and enjoy!