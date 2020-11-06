Chef Mark makes a Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon, Apple and Carmel Dressing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dare to try something fun and unusual for your taste buds? Chef Mark’s Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon, Apple, and Carmel Dressing will take your palette on a ride of savory, sweet, tart, and cool.

The following recipe makes 4-5 nice size salads.

Ingredients:

1 head Large bunch spinach, washed and air dried

1 head Boston lettuce, cleaned and torn to bite size pieces

½ cup Sundried Cranberries

1 each Large Granny Smith apple, sliced

½ cup Candied pecans

1 each Red pepper, sliced julienne

1 each Orange pepper, sliced julienne

1 each Yellow pepper, sliced julienne

1 cup Cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup Hot house cucumber, sliced

1 cup Mushrooms, sliced

1 cup Red onion, sliced julienne

Dressing Ingredients:

8-10 slices Bacon strips, diced

1 each Large Honey Crisp Apple, fresh-cleaned and diced

¼ cup Apple cider vinegar

½ cup Apple cider

½ cup Carmel Sauce, salted caramel works nice

2 tablespoons Grade A Amber Maple Syrup

3 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive oil

Pinch Black pepper

Pinch Ground cinnamon

Method:

In a large skillet, cook bacon over high heat until bacon is almost crisp. Next, add the apples and continue cooking just until they begin to soften. Stir in the maple syrup, apple cider, apple cider vinegar, and cook until it begins to bubble, (approximately 2 minutes). Reduce heat to medium-high. Add the caramel, and allow cooking, stirring until it begins to thicken. Add the olive oil and a pinch of cinnamon and remove from heat and let rest a few minutes. Adjust pepper if desired. Serve warm over salad. It’s even great over Ice Cream!!

Presentation:

Arrange the spinach and Boston lettuce in chilled salad bowls. Next, artfully arrange all the other salad ingredients. Drizzle the warm dressing over the top and serve immediately.

