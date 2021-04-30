Chef Mark offers Cinco de Mayo Salsa recipe to try ahead of the holiday

Central Illinois Newsday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chef Mark’s Cinco de Mayo Salsa

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village

A tasty salsa that celebrates Cinco de Mayo!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Tomatillos, husked, cored, rinsed, and diced fine
  • 2 cups Mangos, peeled and diced fine
  • ½ cup Sweet red bell pepper, diced fine
  • ½ cup Sweet orange bell pepper, diced fine
  • ½ cup Canned black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 3 tablespoons Agave. Use a little more if you like it sweeter. (can substitute sugar)
  • 2 tablespoons Jalapeños seeded and minced. Add few seeds in if you like it hot!
  • 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh garlic, finely minced
  • ½ cup Red onion diced fine
  • 1 each Juice of fresh lime
  • 2 tablespoons Olive oil
  • To Taste Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Procedure and Presentation:

In a bowl, toss the tomatillos, sweet peppers, jalapeños, cilantro, and onion together. Add the lime juice, black beans, Agave, and olive oil and turn with a spoon or your hands to coat all the ingredients. Add the mango and continue mixing until all ingredients are combined. Adjust the seasoning with the sea salt and freshly ground pepper and more lime juice to taste and continue to turn over a few more times. Chill completely until ready for use.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News