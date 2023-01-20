National Cheese Lovers Day Quesadillas

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

“We celebrate America’s love for all things cheesy!”

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 each Large flour tortillas

2 cups Macaroni and cheese, prepared and kept warm (Prefer Velveeta brand)

6 ounces of Cream cheese, softened

1 cup Mild Cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup Fresh Mozzarella cheese, sliced into thin coins

1 cup Gouda cheese, grated

1 each Jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

¾ cup Red and orange sweet peppers, combined and finely diced

12 strips Cooked bacon strips

As needed Olive oil or vegetable oil

To Taste Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup each of Mayonnaise and sweet chili sauce whipped together

As desired Fresh salsa, or guacamole

Procedure and Presentation

Heat a large skillet, to medium heat and coat lightly with a small amount of oil or margarine. Lay the tortilla on a flat surface and spread cream cheese on one-half of the tortilla. Next, top the cream cheese with the gouda, pepper jack, and cheddar. Sprinkle with the jalapeno and sweet peppers. On the other half place three coins of the mozzarella topped with 3 slices of bacon and then a thin layer of macaroni and cheese. Squirt the chili sauce all over the top and place it onto the skillet. Once the tortilla warms, fold one side onto the other and cook until lightly browned and the cheese begins to melt. Lovingly flip the tortilla and continue to cook on the other side for a few minutes until the lightly browned and heated through and all the cheese is melted. Remember to cook over low to medium heat and slow so as not to burn and it cooks through. If you wish, you can finish it in the oven. When done, transfer to a cutting board and allow to rest a minute. To serve, cut in half, or into four triangles if you like smaller portions. Serve with your choice of fresh salsa, sour cream, and/or guacamole either on top or to the side of the quesadilla. Garnish with a nice bouquet of fresh cilantro and a fresh lemon or lime wedge.