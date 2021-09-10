Chef Mark pan-sears Cajun-style ribeye steak with sweet onion butter

Cajun Style Ribeye Steak with Sweet Onion Butter

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients for Cooking the Ribeye Steak

2 each Ribeye Steak, 8 ounces or 1 to 1-1/4, inch thick, trimmed to ¼ inch fat

As needed, Olive oil

2 tablespoons Sweet onion butter, (recipe follows)

As Desired Cajun Seasoning, (recipe follows)

Cajun Spice Blend

2 tablespoon Good quality smoked paprika

1 ½ tablespoons Sea salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Dried Oregano

1 tablespoon Cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon Dried Thyme

1 tablespoon Garlic powder

1 tablespoon Onion powder

Mix all ingredients and store in an airtight container.

Ingredients for the Butter

1 pound Unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 Tablespoon Fresh Thyme, chopped

1 Tablespoon Fresh Flat Leaf Parsley, chopped

2 Tablespoons Fresh Vidalia or other sweet onion, minced

1 Tablespoon Fresh Garlic, minced

As desired Freshly ground black pepper, and sea salt

Butter Method

Cut the butter into 1-inch chunks and keep it at room temperature until soft, so they can be easily mixed with a fork. In the mixing bowl, cream the butter and fold in the sweet onions, fresh herbs, and garlic. Mix until all ingredients are well blended together. Taste the butter and adjust salt, pepper. Transfer the butter to a large piece of thick aluminum foil, plastic wrap, or parchment paper. Form it along the bottom edge into a 2 in round log and begin rolling it snugly to form a tube. Twist both ends securely. Logs can be used immediately or stored in the freezer for future use.

Pan Seared Ribeye Steak Procedure

Generously season steaks with the Cajun seasoning, being sure to cover all sides and edges. Allow them to rest at room temperature for 20-30 minutes before cooking, so they come up to room temperature. This will ensure the spices meld into the steaks, and they cook and sear nicely.

Preheat a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Coat the bottom with olive oil. When the oil starts to shimmer, add the steaks and move around a bit to ensure they don’t stick. Allow cooking undisturbed and sear nicely, approximately 2 minutes on the first side, flip and do the same on the other side. Next, with a pair of tongs, pick up the steak and sear the fat cap. It is important to sear the entire steak.

Add 2 tablespoons of the sweet onion butter and baste the steaks with the melted butter with a spoon while you finish cooking. You can flip them as much as you like, but make sure to initially sear both sides undisturbed to brown them nicely. Cook to desired doneness. Transfer to heated dinner plates and immediately crown them with sweet onion butter and your favorite sides! ENJOY!!