Pan Seared Ribeye Steak with Blue Cheese Compound Butter

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients for Cooking the Ribeye Steak

2 Each Ribeye Steak, 8-10 ounces or 1 to 1-1/4 inch thick, trimmed to ¼ inch fat

As needed Olive oil

2 Tablespoons Butter

As Desired Freshly ground pepper and sea salt

4-5 sprigs Fresh Thyme

2 Cloves Fresh garlic cloves, peeled

1 each Shallot, cut in half

2 Tablespoons Compound butter, (recipe follows) plus more for service

Ingredients for the Butter

1 Pound Unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

¾ cup MAYTAG blue cheese crumbled slightly (or use your favorite blue cheese)

1 Tablespoon Fresh Thyme, chopped

1 Tablespoon Fresh Parsley, chopped

1 Tablespoon Fresh shallots, minced

1 Tablespoon Fresh garlic, minced

As desired Freshly ground black pepper, and Kosher salt

Blue Cheese Compound Butter Method

Cut the butter into 1-inch slices and keep it at room temperature until soft so they can be easily mixed with a fork. In the mixing bowl, mash the butter and fold in the fresh herbs, garlic, and lastly, the blue cheese. Mix until all ingredients are well blended. Taste the butter and add sea salt and pepper to taste if desired. Transfer the butter to a large piece of thick aluminum foil, plastic wrap, or parchment paper. Form it along the bottom edge into a 2 in round log and begin rolling it snuggly to form a tube. Twist both ends securely. Place the butter logs in the freezer. If serving the same day, keep it in the refrigerator for at least four hours so the butter can harden for ease of serving.

For service, cut into desired thickness (1/2 – 1 inch is good), remove the wrapping, and place on the hot filet medallions. This can be kept in the freezer and used for chops, steaks, burgers, or even fish and seafood. Before using from a frozen state. Allow resting at room temperature until the slices begin to soften. This will help them melt onto the filet easier.

Pan-Seared Ribeye Steak Procedure

Allow steaks to rest at room temperature for 15-20 minutes before cooking. This will ensure they cook evenly and sear nicely. Generously rub ribeye steaks with salt and pepper being sure to cover all sides and edges. Preheat a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Generously coat the bottom with olive oil. When the oil starts to shimmer, add the steaks and move around a bit to ensure they don’t stick. Allow to cook undisturbed and sear nicely, approximately 2 minutes on the first side, flip and do the same on the other side. Next, with a pair of tongs, pick up the steak and sear the fat cap. It is important to sear the entire steak. Next, add a few sprigs of rosemary, thyme, shallot, and garlic cloves. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and baste the steaks with the melted butter and herbs with a spoon while you finish cooking. You can flip them as much as you like, but make sure to initially sear both sides undisturbed to brown them nicely. Cook to desired doneness. Transfer to heated dinner plates and immediately crown them with a slice of the compound butter and allow them to rest for a few minutes to allow the juices to settle and ENJOY!!