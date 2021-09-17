Chef Mark prepares blue crab and bacon cakes

Blue Crab and Bacon Cakes

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Ingredients

1-pound Lump crab meat, picked clean

½ cup Bacon, cooked grease removed and crumbled

2 tablespoons Parsley, minced

2 teaspoons Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons Green onion white and green parts, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Red bell pepper, finely diced

2 tablespoons Green bell pepper, finely diced

1 each Whole egg

1/3 cup Mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ each Fresh squeezed lemon

¼ teaspoon Fresh garlic, smashed or minced

1 ½ teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning, (optional)

To taste, Freshly ground black pepper

To taste, Sea salt

To taste, Favorite hot sauce

1 cup Buttery crackers crumbled, (use more if desired)

As needed, Butter or olive oil for pan-frying

Method

In a large mixing bowl combine the egg, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, hot sauce, lemon juice, garlic, old bay, salt, and pepper. Next add the peppers, parsley, and onions and gently mix. Lastly, add the crab meat and bacon and cracker crumbs and gently fold, being careful not to break up large crab pieces. Shape into crab cakes the size you prefer.

Heat olive oil or butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the crab cakes, in batches if necessary, and cook approximately 2-3 minutes on each side until nicely browned and cooked through. Present with lots of fresh lemon and favorite sauces.