Colorful Fruit Salad with Ginger-Lime Dressing

A refreshing salad for the hot days of summer!!

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients

½ cup Fresh pineapple, ½ inch diced or melon balls made with a melon baller

½ cup Fresh cantaloupe, ½ inch diced or melon balls made with a melon baller

½ cup Fresh honeydew, ½ inch diced or melon balls made with a melon baller

½ cup Fresh raspberries

½ cup Grapes, red. Picked and cleaned

½ cup Kiwi, peeled and sliced

½ cup Fresh strawberries, cleaned and quartered

½ cup Fresh blackberries, cleaned

½ cup Fresh blueberries, cleaned

½ cup Fresh mango, peeled and diced into ½ inch cubes

As desired Vanilla yogurt

Dressing Ingredients and Method

4 tablespoons Agave

2 teaspoons fresh grated ginger

4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

1 teaspoon fresh mint, chopped (optional)

Whisk all the ingredients together and refrigerate until fully chilled. You may also just place the ingredients in a mason jar and shake vigorously for 30 seconds to blend. The dressing may taste a little bitter when made which is fine as it develops a sweeter flavor when combined with the assorted fruits.

Preparation and Presentation

In a large chilled bowl, lovingly mix all the fruits and fresh mint. Fold the dressing into the fruits being careful not to damage them. When making the salad, try to make it close to service time as the fruits can bleed their color to the other fruits. In a chilled salad bowl scoop, a generous portion of the fruits and garnish with a dollop of vanilla yogurt and a sprig of mint.