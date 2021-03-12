Chef Mark prepares St. Patrick’s Day option that’s good for leftovers

St. Patrick’s Day Corn Beef Salad Wrap

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Perfect for holiday leftovers too!

Salad Ingredients:

As Needed Your favorite flour tortilla (10 inch), flavored ones work nice

2 cups Cooked corned beef diced or chopped into small pieces and chilled

½ each Small head of cabbage, thin shredded, (approximately 2-3 cups)

1 cup Potato, peeled and fine diced, (optional)

1 cup Swiss cheese fine diced

½ cup Celery, finely diced

1 each Small sweet onion, finely sliced

As desired Dressing (recipe follows)

Dressing Ingredients and Wrap Procedure:

½ cup Sour Cream

¾ cup Mayonnaise

½ cup 1000 Island dressing

1 teaspoon Fresh thyme leaves

2 tablespoons Apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Prepared horseradish, good quality, more if desired

To taste Salt and freshly ground pepper

*Mix all ingredients in a non-metallic bowl and chill for 15 minutes. Use as much dressing as you like to make your salad more or less creamy!

Procedure and Presentation:

In a large mixing bowl, combine all the dressing ingredients. Gently fold in the dressing and cabbage together. Next add the corn beef, potatoes, onions, celery, and cheese. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Remember the corn beef will add salt so be careful adding additional salt. Chill thoroughly.

Lay the flour tortilla down and spoon some of the corn beef salad onto the center of the tortilla. Lovingly fold up each side of the tortilla inward about 2 inches. Starting from the bottom, carefully but firmly roll the tortilla like a burrito. Let rest a minute and cut in half and serve.