The St. Patty’s Day Corned Beef and Bacon Reuben Sandwich

By A.C.F Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

The recipe makes four sandwiches.

Ingredients

8 each Slice of Rye bread. Thick-sliced rye holds up better.

16 ounces Corned Beef, shaved very thin

8 each Swiss cheese, sliced

1 cup Reuben dressing

8 each Strip of smoked bacon, cooked

As needed Margarine or butter, softened

8 ounces Sauerkraut

Chef Mark’s Reuben Dressing

Ingredients

1 cup Mayonnaise

3 tablespoons Sour Cream

½ Teaspoon Horseradish

1 tablespoon Sweet pickle relish

1 tablespoon Chili sauce

1 tablespoon Ketchup

2 tablespoons Minced sweet onion

1 tablespoon Fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ teaspoon Garlic, minced

Pinch Cayenne pepper, (optional)

– Place all the ingredients in a medium bowl and mix and chill thoroughly.

Procedure and Presentation

Rinse the sauerkraut and pat dry. Set aside.

Allow the Swiss cheese to come to room temperature. This ensures that it melts evenly.

Cook the bacon, drain the grease and set aside.

Heat a large, non-stick sauté skillet over medium heat.

For Each Sandwich – Butter one side of each slice of bread and place in the skillet butter side down. Next place a slice of Swiss cheese on each slice of bread. Next place 2 bacon strips on one side and top with 4 ounces of the shaved corned beef. Gently top with the sauerkraut. Next, lovingly spoon enough dressing down the center and top with the other side of the bread with the buttered side facing up.

Grill the sandwich over medium heat until the bread is toasted golden, and the cheese is melted, approximately 3-4 minutes per side. Be sure not to heat the skillet too hot as the sandwich will burn and the cheese will not melt. Feel free to flip the sandwich frequently. If desired, it can be lightly browned in the skillet and then finished in a preheated oven at 325 degrees until heated through and the cheese is melted.