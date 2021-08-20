Chef Mark prepares Summertime Peach and Three Onion Salsa

Summertime Peach and Three Onion Salsa

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Summertime Peach and Three Onion Salsa Ingredients

2 cups Fresh peaches, finely diced. Use peaches that are still slightly firm but juicy

1 cup fresh Roma tomatoes, finely diced

1/3 cup Sweet Vidalia onion, finely diced

1/3 cup Red onion, finely diced

1/3 cup Green onion, chopped

2 tablespoons Jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely diced, (more or less to taste)

½ cup Cilantro, chopped, (more if desired)

1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced

1-1/2 tablespoon Agave

2 tablespoons Rice wine vinegar

1 Each Fresh Lime, hand squeezed

Pinch Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preparation

Step 1 – Combine the peaches, Roma tomatoes, all onions, jalapeno, cilantro, and garlic in a non-metallic bowl and set aside.

Step 2 – Whisk together the Agave and rice wine vinegar. Lovingly toss with together with other ingredients and squeeze the juice of the fresh lime over the salsa. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and chill for at least 45 minutes for the flavors to develop.

Serve with chips or over grilled chicken, fish, seafood, or pork.