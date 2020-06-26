Chef Mark Returns!

Yvonne Greer welcomes Chef Mark Shoopman back to the WMBD kitchen… and it’s truly taboulie! Here’s the recipe:

Classic Tabbouleh with Olives, Feta and Chips

“Stay Healthy with this Traditional Ethnic Favorite”

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

1 1/2 cup Bulgur wheat

2 1/2 cups Boiling water

1/4 cup Freshly squeezed lemon juice (2 lemons) MORE IF YOU LIKE!

1/4 cup Excellent quality extra virgin olive oil, (use more to your liking)

3 teaspoons Kosher salt, or more to your taste

1 cup Minced scallions, white and green parts

1 cup Chopped fresh mint leaves

2 cups Chopped flat-leaf or curly parsley, more if you like

1 each Hothouse cucumber, unpeeled, seeded, and medium-diced

2 cups Cherry tomatoes, quartered or sliced

2 cloves Fresh Garlic, minced, optional

1 teaspoon Freshly ground black pepper, or more to your taste

As Desired Feta cheese

As Desired Green or Kalamata olives

As Desired Crisp Pita chips

Method:

Place the bulgur in a large bowl, pour in the boiling water, cover and let stand 30 minutes or until the liquid is fully absorbed. Fluff with a fork and chill completely. Add the fresh lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper. Allow to rest for 15 minutes. Add the scallions, mint, parsley, cucumber, and tomatoes. Lovingly toss with rubber spatula being careful not to crush or damage the ingredients. Adjust seasonings to taste, cover and refrigerate until fully chilled. The flavor will improve if the tabbouleh sits for a few hours. Before service, adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Presentation:

Present in your favorite colorful china with crisp romaine lettuce leaves and decorate with feta cheese and olives. Serve with your favorite pita chips.