Roast Easter Lamb Chops with Chilled Mint Yogurt Sauce
By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village
Ingredients For Lamb
- 1 each Rack of lamb, cleaned and Frenched, prefer New Zealand
- 4 Tablespoons Dijon mustard As needed Extra-virgin olive oil, separated
- ½ cup Fresh Grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup Panko Breadcrumbs
- Drizzle Olive oil
- 6 Chives
- As needed Fresh Arugula
Ingredients for the Sauce
- 1 cup Plain yogurt
- 2 teaspoons chopped mint
- ½ each Lemon juice, fresh squeezed
- 2 each scallion, minced
- 2 cloves fresh garlic, mashed
- As Desired Salt and pepper Pinch Cayenne pepper (optional)
- · Place all ingredients in a mixer and blend well or alternatively place in a chilled bowl and whip by hand. Allow resting in the refrigerator for 30 minutes for the flavors to develop.
For the Lamb
- Place the Panko, chives, and Parmesan with the chives into a food processor and mix until it is slightly coarse. Use a drizzle of olive oil to help it stick together.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
- Gently score the top of the lamb rack with a sharp knife about 1/8 inch deep in a diamond pattern. This allows the fat to absorb the oil salt and pepper. Next, lightly rub the rack with olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- In a medium skillet, add 3 – 4 tablespoons of olive oil over high heat. Take the lamb and sear in the pan until it gets a nice brown color on all sides. Remove from skillet and let rest a few minutes.
- Next, lightly rub the racks with the Dijon mustard and then coat with the bread crumb mixture. Next, place the rack onto a greased baking sheet and place it in the oven. Using an internal meat thermometer, cook to 120 to 125 degrees F in the center and cook longer for more well done. Remove from oven and let rest 5 minutes before serving.
- Gently carve the rack into individual chops and arrange over a nest of arugula and serve with the chilled mint sauce.