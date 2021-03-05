Chef Mark sautés tasty mushroom sauce to accent open-face beef tenderloin sandwich

Open Face Beef Tenderloin Sandwiches with Mushroom Sauté on Gorgonzola Toast

By: Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village

Makes four sandwiches

Ingredients:

1-pound Beef tenderloin cut into four 4-ounce medallions

4 Each Sliced rustic French bread ½ inch thick slices

6 sprigs Fresh Thyme

½ each Small sweet yellow onion, sliced thin

4 each strip of bacon, chopped

As desired Sea salt

As desired Freshly ground black pepper

½ bulb Fresh garlic

½ cup Sweet red pepper, sliced julienne

8 ounces Gorgonzola cheese crumbles

2 tablespoons Whole butter

As needed Extra virgin olive oil

1 cup Button or portabello mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

Method:

Gently season the beef tenderloin medallions on both sides with the freshly ground pepper and salt. In a large skillet over medium to high heat, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and butter together. Add 3 or 4 sprigs of thyme and the half garlic bulb flesh side down. Carefully position the meat in the skillet allowing enough room for the heat to get around all sides. Depending on the pan size, you may need a little more or less oil. Cook the medallions for approximately 2 – 3 minutes on each side or until the desired doneness is achieved. During the cooking process, spoon the oi/butter mixture over the beef basting both sides. Remove the medallions from the skillet and keep covered and warm. If needed, add more olive oil. Next add the bacon, onions, peppers and mushrooms to the skillet and cook until the bacon is crisp, and the mushrooms, onions. And peppers begin to brown and caramelize, approximately 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat and keep warm for service.

Drizzle the bread slices with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper and toast in a hot oven. Top each slice with equal amounts of Gorgonzola cheese and place under the broiler until the cheese melts.

Presentation:

Place the toast slices on heated dinner plates and top each one with a beef medallion. Gently spoon the mushrooms sauté over the medallions equally and garnish with a sprinkle of the minced parsley. Serve with a knife and fork and enjoy!