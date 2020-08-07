Chef Mark Scores With His Bacon-Wrapped Filet Recipe!

MM-mm-good! Yvonne gets to try Chef Mark Shoopman’s latest recipe- Bacon-Wrapped Filet with Portobella Mushrooms and Gorgonzola Cheese Sauce. It’s a restaurant-quality meal you can make at home! Here’s how:

Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon with Portobello Mushrooms and Gorgonzola Cheese Sauce

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients:

1-pound Beef tenderloin cut into four, six-ounce medallions

6 each Bacon slices

1 tablespoon Olive oil

1 tablespoon Unsalted butter

As desired Sea Salt

As desired Freshly ground black pepper

1 large Portobello mushroom, stem removed and cut into 6 slices

2 teaspoons Minced shallots

½ teaspoon Fresh garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Fresh thyme leaves, chopped

1 cup Heavy cream

5 ounces Crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

Method:

In a small saucepan, melt the butter and then add the shallots to the skillet and cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until translucent. Add the garlic and continue to cook for 30 seconds more. Whisk the heavy cream and cook until it reaches a slow boil and reduces by two thirds, (about 5 minutes). Remove from heat and stir in the Gorgonzola cheese crumbles until it melts. Add the thyme and season with salt and pepper. If the sauce is too thin, return to heat and cook until it thickens to your desired consistency. You want the sauce to just coat the back of a spoon. Cover, and let it rest until ready to serve

Next rub the mushroom slices with a little olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Wrap the bacon strips around the filets and secure with a toothpick. Next, gently rub them with olive oil and generously season them on both sides with the freshly ground pepper and salt. On a pre heated grill over medium to high heat, carefully position the meat on the grill allowing enough room for the heat to get around all sides. Cook the filets for approximately 3 minute on each side or until the desired doneness is achieved and bacon is crisp. Halfway through the cooking process, place the mushroom slices on the grill and cook quickly for about 30 seconds per side. Remove the filets from the skillet and transfer them to heated dinner plates. Garnish the steaks with the portobello mushroom slices and then lovingly spoon the Gorgonzola sauce over each filet and serve immediately.

