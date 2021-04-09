Chef Mark sears Ribeye steak with garlic-herb compound butter

Pan-Seared Ribeye Steak with Garlic-Herb Compound Butter

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients for Cooking the Ribeye Steak:

2 each Ribeye Steak, 8-10 ounces or 1 to 1-1/4 inch thick, trimmed to ¼ inch fat

As needed olive oil

As Desired freshly ground pepper and sea salt

4-5 sprigs of fresh thyme

2 cloves fresh garlic cloves, peeled

2 tablespoons compound butter, (recipe follows) plus more for service

Ingredients for the Butter:

1 pound unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary chopped

1 tablespoon fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh scallions, minced

1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced

2 teaspoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

As desired freshly ground black pepper, and sea salt

Butter Method:

Cut the butter into 1 inch chunks and keep at room temperature until soft so they can be easily mixed with a fork. In the mixing bowl, cream the butter and fold in the scallions, fresh herbs, and garlic. Mix until all ingredients are well blended together. Taste the butter and adjust salt, pepper and more lemon to taste if desired. Transfer the butter to a large piece of thick aluminum foil, plastic wrap or parchment paper. Form it along the bottom edge into a 2 in round log and begin rolling it snuggly to form a tube. Twist both ends securely.

Place the butter logs in the freezer. If serving the same day, keep in the refrigerator at least four hours so the butter can harden for ease of serving. For service, cut into desired thickness (1/2 – 1 inch is good), remove the wrapping and place on the hot steaks. This can be kept in the freezer and used for chops, chicken, steaks, burgers or even fish and seafood. Before using from a frozen state. Allow to rest at room temperature until the slices begin to soften. This will help them melt onto the filet easier.

Pan Seared Ribeye Steak Procedure:

Allow steaks to rest at room temperature for 15-20 minutes before cooking. This will ensure they cook evenly and sear nicely. Generously rub ribeye steaks with salt and pepper being sure to cover all sides and edges. Preheat a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Generously coat the bottom with olive oil. When the oil starts to shimmer, add the steaks and move around as bit to ensure they don’t stick. Allow to cook undisturbed and sear nicely, approximately 2 minutes on the first side, flip and do the same on the other side. Next, with a pair of tongs, pick up the steak and sear the fat cap. It is important to sear the entire steak. Next, add a few sprigs of rosemary, thyme, and garlic cloves. Add 2 tablespoons of the compound butter and baste the steaks with the melted butter and herbs with a spoon while you finish cooking. You can flip them as much as you like, but make sure to initially sear both sides undisturbed to brown them nicely. Cook to desired doneness. Transfer to heated dinner plates and immediately crown them with a slice of the compound butter and your favorite sides! ENJOY!