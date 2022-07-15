Grilled Chicken Thighs with Carolina Peach Salsa

By A.C.F. Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Grilled Chicken Thighs

6 each Chicken thighs, skin on, bone-in, or boneless work fine

1 cup Golden Carolina barbecue sauce, (can substitute your favorite)

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

As needed Olive oil

Step 1 – Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Rinse the chicken thighs and pat dry. Lightly brush them with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 – Place on the preheated grill and cook, turning occasionally as needed while brushing them with the barbecue sauce. Cook the thighs until reaching an internal temperature of 165 degrees F.

Keep warm for service.

Carolina Peach Salsa

2 cups Fresh Southern peaches finely diced. Use peaches that are still slightly firm but juicy

¼ cup Red onion, finely diced

¼ cup Red pepper, diced

¼ cup Orange pepper, diced

2 tablespoons Jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely diced, (more or less to taste)

¾ cup Cilantro, chopped, (more if desired)

1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Olive oil

2 tablespoons Agave

1 Each Fresh Lime, hand-squeezed, (more if desired)

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Step 1 – Combine the peaches, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and sweet peppers in a non-metallic bowl and set aside.

Step 2 – In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, Agave, and garlic. Pour the mixture over the other ingredients and lovingly toss them together.

Step 3 – Squeeze the juice of the fresh lime over the salsa. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and chill for at least 30 minutes for the flavors to develop.

Presentation

Place the chicken thighs on heated dinner plates and spoon a generous serving of the salsa over the top and serve.

This salsa is also great served with chips or served over grilled fish, seafood, or pork.