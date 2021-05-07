Chef Mark shares a recipe perfect for Mother’s Day

Cucumber Wrapped Salmon with Dill and Watercress Sauce

By Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village

Ingredients:

4 each Fresh Salmon fillets, skin on Cut into 6 -inch round circles

As needed Hot house cucumber, sliced lengthwise very thin to wrap salmon in

2 tablespoons Olive oil

Pinch Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

1 cup Fresh Arugula

Dill Sauce Ingredients:

½ cup Plain Greek yogurt

½ cup Mayonnaise

½ cup Sour cream

¼ cup Watercress, chopped

1 teaspoon White sugar, more if desired

1 teaspoon Prepared horseradish 1 each Green onion, thinly chopped, Can substitute chives

1 teaspoon Fresh lemon zest

1 cup English hot house cucumber, seeded and fine diced

½ cup Fresh dill, chopped

2 tablespoons Fresh garlic, minced

2 tablespoons Fresh squeezed lemon juice To Taste Sea salt and Freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Step 1 – In a medium size non-metallic bowl, toss all the sauce ingredients together and chill for one hour or more. Adjust seasoning with more lemon, salt and pepper before service.

Step 2 – Gently wrap the salmon with 2 cucumber slices. Overlap the first slice and wrap the opposite way and secure the ends with toothpicks. Brush the salmon with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place on a greased baking sheet and bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees F for approximately 15-20 minutes or until reaching an internal temperature of 135 degrees F. Pull from oven, remove toothpicks and keep warm for service.

Place a small “nest” of arugula in the center of each plate and place the salmon on top. Lovingly spoon the sauce over the filet and garnish with fresh lemon wedges and a sprig of fresh dill. Serve with your favorite sides and enjoy!