The Happy Easter Bunny Berry Parfaits

By A.C.F. Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Yield: 4 Parfaits

Ingredients

1 pint Fresh Blackberries, washed and patted dry

1 pint Raspberries, washed and patted dry

1 pint Blueberries, washed and patted dry

1 pint Strawberries, washed and patted dry and quartered or sliced

1 cup Vanilla yogurt

1 cup Honey yogurt

1 cup Strawberry or mixed berry yogurt

1 cup Granola

1 cup Dipping Chocolate

1 pkg. Peeps, the bunny ones!

1 teaspoon Decorative Easter dessert sprinkles

1 cup Cool Whip

1 bunch of Fresh mint

4 each Six-inch wooden skewer

Method

The fun part of this is to choose your serving dish! It needs to be clear and somewhat tall and narrow or simply use a regular parfait dish. You can make it something more fun by wetting the rim and pressing gently into candy sprinkles or colored sugar sprinkles.

We begin by washing all the fruits and cutting the tops from the strawberries and cut them into quarters. Next start the process by placing equal amounts of all ingredients into each of the serving glasses in this order.

Granola

Blackberries

Honey yogurt

Strawberries

Strawberry yogurt

Granola

Blueberries

Vanilla yogurt

Raspberries

Cool whip

Granola

Be sure to make the layers even and place the fruit towards the outside of the glass for the best visual appeal.

Melt the chocolate on medium-high heat in the microwave and allow it to cool slightly to not to melt the candy when dipping. Place a PEEP bunny onto a skewer by piercing the candy from the bottom and skewer about halfway up. Hold the skewer and dip the ears of the rabbit into the chocolate and allow the excess to drip off. Then gently roll the ears into the decorative sprinkles. Place the skewer into the parfait so just the rabbit shows. Finish by garnishing the top with a sprig of fresh mint and raspberry and enjoy!