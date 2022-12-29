Roast Prime Rib of Beef, Au Jus

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village

Ingredients

1 each 10 -12 pound Prime Rib roast with back and rib bones removed

½ cup Extra Virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons Dry rosemary

2 tablespoons Dry Thyme

2 tablespoons Smoked Paprika

2 tablespoons Onion powder

4 tablespoons Kosher salt

2 tablespoons Granulated garlic

3 tablespoons Freshly ground pepper

Method:

Allow the roast to rest at room temperature for about 20 minutes before beginning.

Step 1. Mix all of the dry spice ingredients in a small mixing bowl.

Step 2. Completely rub the roast down with the olive oil and then proceed to rub the entire roast with the herb mixture. Use as little or as much as you would like.

Step 3. Place the roast with the fatty side up into a roasting pan with a cooking rack under it. If you purchase your Prime rib with the rib bones attached then there will be no need for the cooking rack as the ribs will support the roast.

Step 4. There are two ways you can roast: At a low temperature for a long time, or at a high temperature for a shorter time. Your roast will shrink less if you cook it low and slow, but you won’t get the same flavorful, well-browned exterior that a high roasting temperature gives you.

I prefer to utilize both cooking methods. Starting with a high temperature to sear the outside, and then turning down the oven after 30 to 40 minutes to finish the cooking process. Start by preheating the oven to 450 degrees F and roast for 30 minutes or until the roast is nicely browned. Reduce the heat to 325 degrees F and continue roasting for about 15-20 minutes per pound. A thermometer is the best way to guarantee the roast turns out exactly the way you want it. For an accurate reading, push the thermometer into the middle of the roast, making sure the tip is not touching fat or the pan. For rare, roast to 120-125 degrees F. For medium rare, roast to 130-140 degrees F. For medium, 145-150 degrees F. For medium well, 150-155 degrees F. Well done is considered 160 degrees F and above. Remember that the roast’s temperature will rise at least 5-10 degrees after you remove it from the oven.

Let the roast stand for 15 or 20 minutes before carving to let the juices return to the center.

Au Jus Ingredients:

2 cups Beef stock

1 cup Red wine

1 clove Garlic, minced

2 teaspoons Rosemary leaves, freshly chopped

As desired Sea salt and fresh ground pepper

Pan Drippings With fat skimmed off

Simmer all ingredients for 20 minutes and allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Presentation – Carve the beef to the desired thickness and present it on heated dinner plates. Soon a little of the au jus over the middle of the cut and serve with your favorite sides.