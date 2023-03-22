Fried Fish Tacos with Tomatillo-Avocado Salsa

By A.C.F. certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 pound Tilapia, (or favorite whitefish) Cut into 3-inch long by ½ inch strips

As needed Panko breadcrumbs

3 each Whole eggs

6 each Flour tortillas, taco size

½ pound Queso cheese, or other good melting cheese of your liking)

As needed Oil for frying

As Desired Chef Mark’s Tomatillo and Avocado Salsa, (recipe follows)

Tomatillo and Avocado Salsa

1 cup Tomatillos, husked, cored, rinsed, and finely diced

½ cup Red bell pepper, seeded and finely diced

1 cup Ripe avocados, peeled and cut into chunks

3 teaspoons Jalapenos, finely chopped, (more if desired)

½ cup Fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon Fresh garlic, finely minced

½ cup Red onion, finely diced

1 each Juice of fresh limes, (add more to taste if desired)

2 tablespoons Olive oil

To Taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

In a bowl, toss the tomatillos, avocados, jalapenos, cilantro, and onion together. Add the lime juice and olive oil and turn with a spoon or your hands to coat all the ingredients. Add the kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste and continue to turn over a few more times until well mixed. Chill until ready for use.

Procedure and Presentation

In a deep fryer or large pot, Heat cooking oil to 350 degrees F.

Dip the fish into the egg and gently roll it into the breadcrumbs to coat. Fry the fish until golden brown and fully cooked. Drain on paper towels and keep warm. Next, place some of the cheese down the center of the tortillas and top with the fried fish. Top the fish with a heaping spoonful of the salsa and fold over, garnish with a nice bouquet of fresh cilantro and a fresh lime wedge, and enjoy!