Healthy Midwestern Quinoa and Sweet Corn Salad
“A healthy midwestern twist on a classic Mediterranean favorite”
By A.C.F. Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.
Ingredients
- 1¾ cup Quinoa cooked per manufacturer’s directions
- ¼ cup Fresh squeezed lemon juice, more if desired
- ½ cup Excellent quality extra virgin olive oil, (use more or less to your liking)
- 2 cups Chopped curly-leaf parsley
- 1 cup Green onions, white and green parts finely chopped
- 1 cup Sweet corn kernels, fresh cut from the cob
- 1 cup Hothouse cucumber, unpeeled, seeded, and finely diced
- 2 cups Roma tomatoes, finely diced
- 1 cup Fresh mint leaves, chopped, (optional)
- As Desired Kosher salt
- As Desired Freshly ground black pepper
Method
Prepare the Quinoa per the manufacturer’s directions. Fluff with a fork and chill completely. In a chilled mixing bowl, add 1 ¾ cups of quinoa. Next, add the fresh lemon juice, and olive oil. and allow resting for a minute. Next, add the tomatoes, scallions, parsley, cucumber, corn, and mint. Lovingly toss with a rubber spatula. Season with the Kosher salt and coarse ground pepper to taste, cover and refrigerate until fully chilled. The flavor will become more robust as sits for a few hours.
Presentation
Present in your favorite colorful china with crisp romaine lettuce leave cups or your favorite pita chips. I like to serve mine with feta cheese crumbles and assorted Mediterranean olives.