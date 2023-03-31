Healthy Midwestern Quinoa and Sweet Corn Salad

“A healthy midwestern twist on a classic Mediterranean favorite”

By A.C.F. Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Ingredients

1¾ cup Quinoa cooked per manufacturer’s directions

¼ cup Fresh squeezed lemon juice, more if desired

½ cup Excellent quality extra virgin olive oil, (use more or less to your liking)

2 cups Chopped curly-leaf parsley

1 cup Green onions, white and green parts finely chopped

1 cup Sweet corn kernels, fresh cut from the cob

1 cup Hothouse cucumber, unpeeled, seeded, and finely diced

2 cups Roma tomatoes, finely diced

1 cup Fresh mint leaves, chopped, (optional)

As Desired Kosher salt

As Desired Freshly ground black pepper

Method

Prepare the Quinoa per the manufacturer’s directions. Fluff with a fork and chill completely. In a chilled mixing bowl, add 1 ¾ cups of quinoa. Next, add the fresh lemon juice, and olive oil. and allow resting for a minute. Next, add the tomatoes, scallions, parsley, cucumber, corn, and mint. Lovingly toss with a rubber spatula. Season with the Kosher salt and coarse ground pepper to taste, cover and refrigerate until fully chilled. The flavor will become more robust as sits for a few hours.

Presentation

Present in your favorite colorful china with crisp romaine lettuce leave cups or your favorite pita chips. I like to serve mine with feta cheese crumbles and assorted Mediterranean olives.