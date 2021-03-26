Chef Mark shares recipe for Asian Salad with Ginger-Sesame dressing

Asian Salad with Ginger-Sesame Dressing

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Asian Salad Ingredients

1 cup Romaine lettuce hearts

1 cup Red cabbage

1 cup Napa cabbage, shredded

1/3 cup Sugar snap peas, ends clipped and cut in halves

1/3 cup Sliced almonds, toasted

1/3 cup Carrots, shredded

1/3 cup English cucumber, sliced thin

1/3 cup Radish, sliced thin

1/3 cup Green onions, rough chopped

1/3 cup Water chestnuts, sliced thin

1/3 cup Sweet bell pepper, slices matchstick. Use your favorite colors!

1/3 cup Mushrooms, sliced

As desired Cilantro leaves, chopped

Optional Grilled, boneless, skinless chicken thigh

Ginger and Sesame Dressing Ingredients

2 tablespoons Soy sauce

½ cup Olive oil

3 tablespoons Rice wine vinegar, seasoned

1 tablespoon Sesame oil

1 tablespoon Fresh lime juice

1 clove Fresh garlic, minced or grated

2 tablespoons Maple syrup

1 tablespoon Honey

1 tablespoon Fresh Ginger root, grated

As desired Sriracha, to taste

2 tablespoons Water

1 teaspoon Sesame seeds, lightly toasted

Prepare the Dressing

In a large Mason jar, combine all the ingredients. Replace the lid and shake vigorously for 30 seconds until the oil and water is completely incorporated. Chill until ready to use. You will need to shake the dressing again to mix before serving as it will separate after sitting.

Salad Presentation

On chilled salad plates artfully arrange the greens and all the other salad ingredients. Gently drizzle with the dressing and coat the greens evenly. Garnish the top with chopped cilantro leaves.

To make this dish more of an entrée salad, add a grilled chicken thigh to the top sliced thin.

The salad ingredients can be increased or decreased based on your personal preference.