Roasted Beets with Wild greens and Mustard-Cider Vinaigrette

By A.C.F Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Makes 4 salads

Salad Ingredients

2 cups Wild mixed mesclun greens

1 cup Baby spinach leaves

1 cup Arugula

2 Large Golden beets, roasted recipe follow

½ cup Pistachio nuts, finely chopped

¼ cup Red onion, finely diced

½ cup Stilton cheese crumbles can substitute your favorite blue or Feta cheese

Mustard – Cider Vinaigrette Dressing Ingredients

¾ cup Extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup Apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 each Garlic clove, minced or mashed

½ teaspoon Thyme leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon Sugar

1 tablespoon FRESH lemon juice

3 tablespoons Honey, can substitute agave

½ teaspoon Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Prepare the Mustard-Cider Vinaigrette Dressing

Place all ingredients in a mason jar and shake vigorously to combine. Adjust seasoning with extra salt and pepper and chill for 30 minutes and shake well before serving.

To roast beets, cut off the tops and the bottom root. Clean and pat them dry, drizzle with olive oil and generously salt them with kosher salt and coarse ground black pepper. Wrap the beets individually in foil pouches and bake for 30 minutes for small beets and up to an hour for large ones, in a 375* oven until tender. You can check the doneness by piercing with a fork. Unwrap the beets and place them on a cutting board. Let them cool for a minute and carefully peel away the skin and keep warm for service. Right before service, slice them into 1/8-inch slices.

Presentation

On a chilled salad plate, artfully arrange the beets, alternating colors to make a circle around the perimeter of the plate. Lightly top the beets with some red onion and pistachio nuts. In a mixing bowl, toss the greens in the chilled dressing using just enough dressing to lightly coat the greens. Lovingly place the mixed greens in the center of the plates and sprinkle with the blue cheese crumbles. Finish by drizzling some of the chilled dressing and top of the roasted beets and serve immediately.