The Super Double Smash Burger

By A.C.F. Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

“Here is a super smash burger to kick off the warm weather season”

Makes 8, four-ounce Smash Burger Patties

Ingredients

4 each Toasted, Burger buns, use your favorite!

1-pound Ground chuck

1-pound Pork sausage, ground

8 strips Smoked bacon, cooked

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons Kosher Salt

2 teaspoons Ground black pepper

4 each Fresh garlic clove, smashed

12 each Dill pickle slices

4 slices American cheese, good quality

As desired Crisp, CHILLED iceberg lettuce

As Desired Back Yard Burger Sauce, (recipe follows)

1 each Metal pie tin or burger press to smash the burger

Smash Burger Sauce

6 ounces of Yellow mustard

2 ounces Cider vinegar

3 tablespoons Brown sugar

¼ teaspoon Paprika

¼ teaspoon Black pepper

¼ teaspoon Cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ cups Real mayonnaise, not sandwich spread

– Mix all ingredients and chill. Can keep covered and refrigerated for up to 5 days.

Burger Preparation and Presentation

First, cook the bacon strips and set aside.

In a large size bowl add the ground chuck, pork sausage, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and garlic. GENTLY fold the ingredients together being careful not to over-mix as it will make the burgers tough. Divide into eight individual balls and place a piece of parchment paper on each ball. This will be used to smash the burger and keep it from sticking to the pie tin.

Toast the buns with butter until lightly browned and set aside.

In a large skillet, over medium-heat high heat, add a little butter or margarine to keep the burgers from sticking. Next place the burger balls, two at a time and smash them flat with a large spatula, burger press, or the bottom of a metal pie tin. Season with a little salt and pepper and allow to cook until the bottom is browned. If you try to flip them too soon, they may stick. Once flipped smash again with a spatula and season again with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Place two slices of American cheese on one patty and two slices of Provolone cheese on the other patty. Stack one patty on the other to make a double burger!

Alternatively, these can also be done outside on a flat-top grill.

To assemble, start with the bottom of the bun. Place the burger patties and top with the bacon strips. Next, gently place the tomato slices, pickles, and then iceberg lettuce. Top with the smash burger sauce and the top bun!

Serve with your favorite sides or chips and enjoy!