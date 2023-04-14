Wild West Peppered Beef Steaks with John Wayne Whiskey Sauce

By A.C.F. Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Ingredients

1½ pounds Beef tenderloin cut into four 6-ounce medallions

½ cup Beef or veal stock (canned broth works just fine)

As desired Kosher salt

As desired Coarse ground black pepper 4 teaspoons Minced shallots 2 tablespoons Whole butter, unsalted

2 tablespoons Vegetable oil

1 cup Bella mushroom caps sliced or quartered

¼ cup “The Duke” brand whiskey ¼ cup Heavy cream 1 teaspoon Chopped fresh parsley leaves

½ cup Smoked Blue cheese, (optional)

Method

Generously season the beef tenderloin medallions on all sides with salt and pepper.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil and butter. Carefully position the meat in the skillet allowing enough room for the heat to get around all sides. Cook the medallions for approximately 2-3 minutes on each side or until the desired doneness is achieved. Remove the medallions for the skillet and tent with foil to keep warm. In the same skillet, add the shallots and mushrooms and cook, stirring quickly until the mushrooms release their moisture and begin to brown nicely approximately 1-3 minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat and add the whiskey. Tilt the pan away from you and ignite the whiskey with a long match or long lighter, then return to the heat. When the flame has burned out, increase the heat and add the beef broth and cook, stirring, until it begins to reduce. Next, add the cream and cook until it bubbles and begins to thicken. The cream will thicken the sauce as it cooks. When it is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, remove it from heat. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper and serve.

Presentation

Place the medallions in pairs onto heated dinner plates. Gently spoon the whiskey sauce over the medallions equally and garnish with a sprinkle of minced parsley. Top with some of the smoked Nlue cheese if you desire. Serve with your favorite sides and enjoy!