Cajun Ribeye Steak with Creole Compound Butter

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients

2 each Ribeye Steak, 8 ounces or 1 to 1-1/4 inch thick, trimmed to ¼ inch fat

As needed Olive oil

As Desired Cajun seasoning, the recipe follows

2 tablespoons Creole Compound butter, (recipe follows) plus more for service

Ingredients for the Butter

1 pound of unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 Tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 Tablespoon fresh flat Leaf Parsley, chopped

1 Tablespoon fresh scallions, minced

1 Tablespoon fresh garlic, minced

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons cajun seasoning

Creole Butter Method

Cut the butter into 1-inch chunks and keep it at room temperature until soft so they can be easily mixed with a fork. In the mixing bowl, cream the butter and fold in the scallions, fresh herbs, garlic, and Cajun seasoning. Mix until all ingredients are well blended. Taste the butter and adjust the seasoning. Transfer the butter to a large piece of thick aluminum foil, plastic wrap, or parchment paper. Form it along the bottom edge into a 2-round log and begin rolling it snuggly to form a tube. Twist both ends securely.

Place the butter logs in the freezer. If serving the same day, keep it in the refrigerator for at least four hours so the butter can harden for ease of serving. For service, cut into desired thickness (1/2 – 1 inch is good), remove the wrapping, and place on the hot steaks. This can be kept in the freezer and used for chops, chicken, steaks, burgers, or even fish and seafood. Before using from a frozen state. Allow resting at room temperature until the slices begin to soften. This will help them melt onto the filet easier.

Cajun Seasoning Method

2 tablespoons good-quality smoked paprika

1 ½ tablespoons sea salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

– Mix all ingredients and store in an air-tight container

Cajun Ribeye Steak Procedure

Allow steaks to rest at room temperature for 15-20 minutes before cooking. This will ensure they cook evenly and sear nicely. Generously rub ribeye steaks with the Cajun seasoning being sure to cover all sides and edges. Preheat a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Coat the bottom with olive oil. When the oil starts to shimmer, add the steaks and move around a bit to ensure they don’t stick. Allow to cook undisturbed and sear nicely, approximately 2 minutes on the first side, flip and do the same on the other side. Next, with a pair of tongs, pick up the steak and sear the fat cap. It is important to sear the entire steak.

Next, add 2 tablespoons of the compound butter and baste the steaks with the melted butter and herbs with a spoon while you finish cooking. You can flip them as much as you like, but make sure to initially sear both sides undisturbed to brown them nicely. Cook to desired doneness.

Transfer to heated dinner plates and immediately place a slice or dollop of the Creole butter under and on top of the steak and enjoy with your favorite sides.