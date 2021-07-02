Chef Mark showcases Independence Day pulled pork with all American slaw

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Chef Mark Shoopman showcased an Independence Day pulled pork sandwich with an all-American slaw to razzle and dazzle your Fourth of July spread.

“Independence Day Pulled Pork with All American Slaw”

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE OF Lutheran Hillside Village

Ingredients:

4 each toasted, large Deli buns. Use a sturdy one!!

1 each Pork butt, average about 5-8 pounds with bone-in

As Needed Spicy brown sugar rub, recipe follows

8 ounces American Slaw, recipe follows

As Desired Barbecue sauce, optional

Chef Mark’s Spicy Brown Sugar Rub:

1 cup Brown sugar

3 tablespoons Chili powder

1 tablespoon Good quality smoked paprika

2 tablespoons Sea salt

1 tablespoon Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Dried Oregano

1 tablespoon Cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon Dried Thyme

1 tablespoon Granulated garlic

1 tablespoon Onion powder

1 teaspoon White pepper

– Mix all ingredients and store in an airtight container.

American Slaw and Dressing:

6 cups Freshly shredded garden cabbage

1 each Large red apple, finely diced

1 cup Celery, finely chopped

1 each Small green pepper, finely chopped

1/2 cup Mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Sugar

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon celery seed

Mix all the dressing ingredients and then toss with the cabbage mix. Allow resting for 20 minutes for the flavors to get to know each other!

Pork Butt Preparation and Procedure:

There are many ways to cook pork butt, so you may use your favorite, but this is an easy preparation.

Rinse the pork butt and completely pat dry. Mix 4 tablespoons of the rub with 2 cups of water and ½ cup of cider vinegar and set aside. Place the pork butt fat cap up in a lightly greased oven roaster and rub the pork butt all over with spicy brown sugar rub making sure to completely coat it. Place it in the refrigerator and allow it to rest for 1 hour.

Remove from the refrigerator and pour the water, spice, and vinegar mixture over it.

Place in a preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes or until the fat cap browns up and begins to crust. Remove pan from oven and cover with foil to seal. Reduce heat to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and continue to cook for 2-4 hours or until it reaches and internal temperature of 200 degrees F.

Remove from oven and leave covered and allow it to rest for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and pull the meat apart and from the bone making sure to mix in all of the pan drippings and spices. Add you favorite barbecue sauce if you wish, but it is not necessary.

Preparation and Presentation:

Starting with the bottom of the bun and pile on the pulled pork. On top of the pork place a nice “nest” of American slaw. Squirt some sauce on top and crown with top of the bun. Whew! Salute the American Favorite!