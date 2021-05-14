Chef Mark sizzles beef medallions in a whiskey-cream pan sauce

Medallions of Beef with Whiskey-Cream Pan Sauce

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Ingredients:

1 pound Beef tenderloin cut into four, 4-ounce medallions

1/4 cup Beef or veal stock (canned broth works just fine)

As needed Olive oil or other oil with a high smoke point

As desired Sea salt and freshly ground coarse black pepper

4 teaspoons minced shallots

1-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

4 ounces Whole butter, separated into 2-ounce portions

1 cup Fresh mushrooms sliced or quartered

1/4 cup Good quality whiskey (at least 80proof)

1/4 cup Heavy cream, more if desired

3 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, can substitute whole grain for a more earthy flavor

1 teaspoon Minced parsley leaves

Method:

Gently season the beef tenderloin medallions on both sides with the freshly ground pepper and salt. Heat the olive oil In a large skillet over high heat until it shimmers. Carefully position the meat in the skillet, place them in the pan away from your body, and allow enough room for the heat to get around all sides. Be careful as the oil may splatter due to the high heat.

Cook the medallions for approximately 1-2 minutes on each side or until the desired doneness is achieved. Remove the medallions for the skillet and keep covered and warm. Add 2 ounces of the butter, the shallots and garlic to the same skillet and cook, stirring quickly, for 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and continue cooking until the mushrooms just begin to carnalize, approximately 1-2 minutes more.

Remove the pan from the heat and add the whiskey. Tilt the pan away from you and ignite the whiskey with a long match or long lighter, then return to the heat. When the flame has burned out, add the mustard and broth, and mix thoroughly. Bring to a boil stirring, for 1 minute more. Next add the cream and cook over high heat until it bubbles and begins to thicken. The cream will thicken the sauce as it cooks. Remove from heat and slowly whisk in the remaining butter until it is melted into the sauce. This will enhance the richness.

Presentation:

Place the medallions in pairs onto heated dinner plates. Gently spoon the whiskey sauce over the medallions equally and garnish with a sprinkle of minced parsley. Serve with your favorite sides.