Seared Bourbon Steak with Onions, Peppers, and Provolone

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Ingredients

4 each Beef tenderloin cut into six 6-ounce steaks

¾ cup Beef stock (canned broth works just fine)

4 Slices Smoked Provolone cheese

As desired Kosher salt

As desired Freshly ground coarse black pepper

¼ cup Sweet onion, cut matchstick style

¼ cup Green peppers, cut matchstick style

¼ cup Red peppers, cut matchstick style

1 teaspoon Garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon Olive oil 1-1/2 tablespoons Whole butter

1/4 cup good quality bourbon (at least 80proof) 1 tablespoon parsley leaves, chopped

Method

Gently season the beef tenderloin medallions on both sides with the freshly coarsely ground pepper and Kosher salt. Allow resting at room temperature for 15 minutes. In a large skillet over high heat, add the oil. Carefully position the meat in the skillet allowing enough room for the heat to get around all sides.

Cook the steaks for approximately 2-3 minutes on each side creating a nice sear crust until the desired doneness is achieved. Remove the steaks from the skillet onto a plate and top with a slice of Provolone cheese. Tent with foil to keep warm. Next, pour out the excess grease from the pan. Add the butter and melt. Add the peppers and onions and cook, stirring quickly, until they become soft, about 1-2 minutes. Toss in the garlic and cook 15 seconds more. Remove the pan from the heat and add the whiskey. Tilt the pan away from you and ignite the whiskey with a long match or long lighter, then return to the heat. When the flame has burned out, add the broth and mix thoroughly and continue cooking until it bubbles and begins to reduce and thicken. The longer it cooks the more the liquid will reduce. Remove from heat and keep warm for service.

Presentation

Place the medallions in pairs onto heated dinner plates. Gently spoon the peppers and onions over the steaks equally and garnish with a sprinkle of chopped parsley. Serve with your favorite sides and enjoy!