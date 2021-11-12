Chef Mark sizzles Filet Mignon with Gorgonzola Cheese, Horseradish Sauce

Filet Mignon with Gorgonzola Cheese and Horseradish Sauce

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Ingredients:

2 each Six-ounce beef tenderloin steaks

As desired Sea salt

As desired Freshly ground black pepper ¼ cup Minced shallots

8 tablespoons Olive oil, divided – 4 for the steaks and 4 for the sauce

1 cup Gorgonzola cheese crumbles

1 tablespoon Prepared horseradish

1.25 cups Heavy Cream

2 teaspoons Fresh Thyme

Method:

Gently season the beef tenderloin steaks on both sides with freshly ground pepper and salt.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add 4 tablespoons of olive oil and heat until it shimmers. Carefully position the meat in the skillet allowing enough room for the heat to get around all sides. Cook the medallions for approximately 3 minutes on each side or until the desired doneness is achieved. Remove the medallions for the skillet and keep covered and warm.

In a separate skillet over medium-high heat, add the remaining olive oil and heat until it shimmers. Next, add the shallots and sauté for approximately 1 minute until they soften. Immediately stir in the heavy cream, and thyme leaves. Increase the heat and cook until the cream is bubbling. Next, add the Gorgonzola cheese. Reduce heat back to medium-high and cook until the cheese melts and sauce begins to thicken. Next, add the horseradish and season with salt and pepper. Continue to cook over medium-high heat until the cream reduces and the sauce thickens. Serve over Filet Mignon.

Presentation:

Place the medallions in pairs onto heated dinner plates. Gently spoon the bacon-mushroom sauce over the medallions equally and garnish with a sprinkle of the blue cheese crumbles. Serve with your favorite sides and enjoy!