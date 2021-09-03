Chef Mark sizzles pulled pork quesadillas

Pulled Pork Quesadillas

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients (Serves 4):

1 pound Pulled pork shoulder, recipe follows

12 ounces Whipped cream cheese

1 small Jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

4 10 inch Flour tortillas

1 Cup Queso melting cheese, or other good cheese of your liking

½ Cup Red Onion

½ cup Jalapeno peppers, chopped

½ cup Black beans rinsed and patted dry

¼ cup Sweet corn kernels

As needed, Olive oil or vegetable oil

2 each ripe avocados, peeled and cut into chunks

To Taste, Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

As desired Fresh salsa, sour cream, or Sriracha mayo

Procedure and Presentation

Heat a large skillet, to medium-low heat and brush with a small amount of oil. Spread cream cheese on one half of the tortilla. Lay the tortilla onto the skillet and top the cream cheese half with queso cheese. Then layer the pulled pork and sprinkle with the onions, corn, beans, jalapeno, and avocado.

Fold the tortilla over and cook until lightly browned and the cheese begins to melt. Lovingly flip the tortilla and continue to cook on the other side for a few minutes until the lightly browned and heated through and cheese is melted.

Transfer to a cutting board and cut in half, or into four triangles if you like smaller portions. Place onto a heated plate and serve.

Chef Mark’s Spicy Brown Sugar Rub

1 cup Brown sugar

3 tablespoons Chili powder

1 tablespoon Good quality smoked paprika

2 tablespoons Sea salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Dried Oregano

1 tablespoon Cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon Dried Thyme

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 tablespoon Onion powder

1 teaspoon White pepper

Mix all ingredients and store in an airtight container

Pork Butt Preparation and Procedure

There are many ways to do cook pork butt, so you may use your favorite, but this is an easy preparation.

Rinse the pork butt and completely pat dry. Mix 4 tablespoons of the rub with 2 cups of water and ½ cup of cider vinegar and set aside. Place the pork butt fat cap up in a lightly greased oven roaster and rub the pork butt all over with spicy brown sugar rub making sure to completely coat it. Place it in the refrigerator and allow it to rest for 1 hour.

Remove from the refrigerator and pour the water, spice, and vinegar mixture over it.

Place in a preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes, or until the fat cap browns up and begins to crust. Remove pan from oven and cover with foil to seal. Reduce heat to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and continue to cook for 2-4 hours, or until it reaches an internal temperature of 200 degrees F.

Remove from oven and leave covered and allow it to rest for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and pull the meat apart and from the bone, making sure to mix in all the pan drippings and spices. Add your favorite barbecue sauce if you wish, but it is not necessary.