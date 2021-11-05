Chef Mark welcomes the fall season with cozy pumpkin, apple pancakes

Autumn Cozy Pumpkin and Apple Pancakes

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients:

½ cup Pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling) I like Libby’s brand

1 small Fresh sweet apple, finely diced

1 ½ cup Flour

1 cup Milk

2 each Large eggs

2 teaspoons Baking Powder

¼ teaspoon Baking Soda

1 ½ teaspoon Cinnamon

1 teaspoon All Spice

¼ teaspoon Ground Ginger

½ teaspoon Salt

2 tablespoons Brown Sugar

As desired Sun-dried cranberries for garnish

3 tablespoons+ Butter, melted. 3 tablespoons for the batter and additional to serve with

3 tablespoons + Maple Syrup. 3 tablespoons for the batter and additional to serve with.

As needed Vegetable oil

As Desired Candied pecans, for garnish

Method:

Mix all the dry ingredients together in one bowl. In a separate bowl, mix the pumpkin and the melted butter together. Next whisk in the milk followed by the eggs and maple syrup. Now add the flour mixture to the pumpkin mixture and whisk until smooth. It is okay if it is a little lumpy so do not over mix. If it appears too thick, you can add a little more milk. Preheat a griddle over medium heat and coat it with vegetable oil. Spoon ¼ cup portions of the batter onto the griddle and sprinkle evenly a teaspoon of the diced apples into each pancake. Cook until they begin to bubble on the top and golden brown on the bottom, about 1-2 minutes. Flip and continue to cook for 30 seconds. Remove from skillet and serve immediately. Top with softened butter and garnish sundried cranberries and candied pecans. Present with warm maple syrup.