Chef Mark whips up a delectable Super Bowl Chicken Sandwich

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Are you searching for a tasty treat to add to your family football watch party this Sunday? Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE walks us through how to whip up a Super Bowl Chicken Sandwich with Garlic, Scallion and Blue Cheese Mayonnaise.

Ingredients:

6 each English muffins, toasted

1 cup Garlic-Scallion, Blue Cheese mayonnaise, recipe follows

6 each Skinless chicken thighs, bone out

3 tablespoons Spicy Super Bowl rub, recipe follows

As desired Iceberg or Romaine lettuce

1 small Red onion, sliced into thin rings

1/3 cup Olive oil

½ cup Hot Sauce, pick your favorite brand (I like Franks)

3 tablespoons Melted butter

3 tablespoons Honey

As needed Fresh sliced tomato

(Optional) Sliced American cheese

Chef Mark’s Spicy Super Bowl Seasoning:

2 tablespoons Chili powder

1 tablespoon Good quality smoked paprika

2 tablespoons Sea salt

1 tablespoon Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Dried Oregano

1 tablespoon Dried Thyme

1 tablespoon Granulated garlic

1 tablespoon Onion powder

1 teaspoon White pepper

1 tablespoon Brown sugar (optional)

– Mix all ingredients and store in an air-tight container.

Garlic, Scallion and Blue Cheese Mayonnaise

¾ cup Olive oil mayonnaise, store bought is fine

¼ cup Blue cheese crumbles, I prefer Gorgonzola

1 teaspoon Fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon Fresh garlic minced or smashed. More if desired

2 tablespoons Fresh scallions, minced

Pinch Salt and pepper

– Mix all ingredients in a bowl and chill before service.

Super Bowl Chicken Sandwich Preparation and Procedure:

If frozen, thaw chicken thighs and pat them dry with a paper towel.

In a small saucepan, warm the hot sauce and stir in the butter and honey. Remove from heat and set aside.

Place the olive oil and the 3 tablespoons of the Super Bowl spice in a glass bowl and mix. Add the thighs and thoroughly rub to coat with oil and spices. Place them in the refrigerator and allow it to marinate for 15 minutes. If you wish, you can use large Ziploc bags instead of a bowl.

Preheat your grill or to medium-high heat. Place the thighs on the grill and cook them turning as needed so as not to burn and cook until reaching a temperature of 165 Degrees. Generously baste with the Hot Sauce on each side and keep cooking until the sauce is heated, (approximately another minute).

If using a skillet, place over medium heat, place the thighs in the skillet, and cook them turning as needed until done or reaching an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Generously baste with the Hot Sauce on each side and keep cooking until the sauce is heated, (approximately another minute).

Remove from the heat and assemble the sandwich.

Preparation and Presentation:

Lightly dress the one side of the English muffin with the mayonnaise and set it aside. Starting with the other side place the chicken thigh, cheese, (if desired), lettuce, red onion, sliced tomato, and crown with the dressed muffin top. Enjoy! Serve with your favorite Super Bowl sides!