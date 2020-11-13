Chef Mark whips up homemade guacamole in recognition of ‘homemade guacamole day’ on Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Guacamole is one of the go-to appetizers ahead of a nice meal. Chef Mark shares his homemade recipe with central Illinois a day ahead of “homemade guacamole day.”

Chef Mark’s Black Bean and Mango Guacamole

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients:

5 Each Large ripe avocados, peeled and mashed

½ cup Ripe fresh mango, fine diced

½ cup Black beans, canned. Drained and patted dry

½ cup Roma tomato, seeded and diced

¼ cup Sweet orange pepper, finely diced

1 each Jalapeno, seeded and minced, (more if desired)

1 cup Fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped (use more if desired)

2 tablespoons Avocado oil or olive oil

2 cloves Fresh garlic, finely minced

¼ cup Red onion, fine diced

¼ cup Green onion, fine diced

1 each Juice of fresh lime (more if desired)

To Taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

As desired Corn tortilla chips or Sweet potato chips

– In a bowl, toss oil, tomato, garlic, jalapeno, orange peppers, cilantro and onions together. Add the lime juice and turn with a spoon or your hands to gently mix all the ingredients. Add the avocados, mango and black beans and continue to turn over until the it becomes slightly creamy and well blended. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Chill for 30 minutes and adjust seasoning before serving.

Presentation:

Serve as an appetizer with your favorite tortilla chips or serve as an accompaniment with chicken, seafood or Mexican dishes.